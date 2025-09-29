Tamil Nadu: Minor among 3 held for Krishnagiri double murder

COIMBATORE: Three persons, including a minor, have been arrested by Krishnagiri Taluk police on Monday for murdering a woman and her 13-year-old daughter by slitting their throats for gain.

On September 26, Ellammal (48) and her daughter Susitha (12) were found dead in a pool of blood at their house in New Panjaliyur village in Yasin Nagar. The woman was in the money lending business, while her daughter was studying in Class 7 at a government school.

The Krishnagiri Taluk police registered a case, and eight special teams were formed to carry out a probe. After inquiries, police tracked down G Naveen Kumar (23), M Sathiyarasu (24) and a 17-year-old boy, all hailing from Mottur Village in Cauvery Pattinam, in connection with the murder.

Police said Sathiyarasu had borrowed Rs 10,000 from Ellammal, but was unable to return the money, resulting in frequent quarrels between them. In the backdrop of enmity, the trio had conspired to loot her house.

“They barged into her house and murdered her by slitting her throat. When the little girl rushed out of her room on hearing her mother’s cries, she also met with the same fate. The trio then left with 10 sovereigns of gold jewels worn by the woman,” police said.

Police said Ellammal’s husband, Suresh, died in 2018 due to some illness, while her other twin daughter passed away in a mishap a few years ago. Her 16-year-old elder son, who is studying class ten, was in school when the murder happened.

Police seized a knife used for murder, a two-wheeler, and ten sovereigns of gold jewels stolen by them. Further inquiries are on.