Tamil Nadu minister assures ration shop employees of resolving demands before July 15

The assurance came days after the association announced that employees across the State would boycott the scheme from July 1, alleging severe work pressure, technical failures, delays in biometric authentication and the absence of basic infrastructure required for doorstep delivery of ration commodities.

The assurance was given during a meeting between Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj and a delegation led by the association’s State general secretary P Dinesh Kumar. The delegation submitted a memorandum detailing operational issues faced by ration shop employees and sought immediate administrative intervention.