Ration staff threaten boycott over ‘unworkable’ Thayumanavar scheme

The association said ration shop workers implementing the scheme were being forced to work under “inhuman conditions”, with oral instructions allegedly issued by officials directing shops to open by 7 am and continue operations till 8 pm.

Employees claimed they were left with neither adequate meal breaks nor even access to toilets during the extended field duty hours. Women staff, in particular, were facing acute hardship, the association said.

“Our staff do not even get time to stop for tea or food during distribution work. There are no restroom facilities when employees travel door-to-door for delivery,” association general secretary Dinesh Kumar said.

The association further alleged that repeated technological failures were crippling operations on the ground. Bluetooth devices frequently fail, servers stop functioning and biometric authentication systems often refuse to register fingerprints, employees claimed.