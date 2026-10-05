Tamil Nadu: Minibus owners seek to reduce number of free buses

TIRUCHY: The minibus owners approached the Thanjavur district collector against the free bus service, as it has destroyed their livelihood, on Monday and appealed to reduce the number of free buses.
The minibus owners association headed by the president VND Venkatesan approached the district collector R Revathi and submitted a petition in which they stated that they have been struggling to run the bus service due to fuel prices, prices of spare parts and tyres. In such a scenario, the state government has announced free bus service to women (Vetri Payanam), which affected their daily business and even destroyed their livelihood.
“As we have been in this business for more than three decades, we are unaware of other business options and so the state government should consider the welfare of the minibus owners and allow us to operate from the Thanjavur old bus stand to the new bus stand and reduce the number of free buses in the section,” the petition said.
After submitting the petition, Venkatesan told the media persons that the minibus services were affected by the previous DMK government, which introduced Magalir Vidiyal Payanam, and now it has been launched as Vettri Payanam.
“We are struggling to meet our daily expenses, and hundreds of workers involved in the minibus services face difficulties even for their daily bread, and so the state government should consider our plea,” Venkatesan said.