Tamil Nadu: Measures taken to stop spread of swine fever

COIMBATORE: As African Swine Fever (ASF) was confirmed to be the reason behind the mortality of wild boars in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the health department has initiated containment measures like spraying disinfectant on vehicles entering the Nilgiris from Kerala.

Samples lifted from wild boar carcasses found in the forest area and sent for laboratory testing confirmed ASF. Therefore, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru issued directions to piggery farms to take bio-security measures to prevent any spread. They were also asked to report if there were any unusual deaths of pigs on their farms.

Special teams of the veterinary department began inspections at the farms to ensure they adhere to guidelines. From Thursday, the veterinary department officials began spraying disinfectant on vehicles at the interstate border check post in Gudalur. Also, the authorities have issued a ban on bringing pork from the neighbouring state.

“As ASF is spreading in Kerala, vehicles entering the Nilgiris through the eight interstate borders in Gudalur were allowed only after spraying disinfectants. There is nothing to panic about as ASF does not spread to human beings,” said an official of the Animal Husbandry Department. There was a similar outbreak in the Mudumalai forest area in 2023; however, its spread came under control naturally.