Tamil Nadu: Man-son get double life term for murdering relatives

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy court on Saturday awarded a double life term to an ex-serviceman and his son in the brutal double murder case.

Rockraj (68), a resident of North Irungalur near Manachanallur, and his elder brother Arockiasamy were at loggerheads over an ancestral property for a prolonged period.

As the dispute escalated between the brothers, Rockraj murdered Arockiasam and served time in prison till 2018.

However, the dispute did not die down and continued with Arockiasamy's son. Jesuraj, an ex-serviceman and Arockiasamy's son, and Rockraj restarted the quarrel over making a pathway in their respective land, which turned violent.

On August 18, 2020, the quarrel grew and involved both parties' sons. As the fight became intense, Jesuraj and his son Prince Fernandez (22) attacked Rockraj and his son John David (33). In the impact of the attack, Rockraj and John David succumbed on the spot.

The Samayapuram police registered a case and arrested Jesuraj, his wife Gnanasoundari and Prince Fernandez. A case was in progress at the Second Additional District Sessions Court.

On Saturday, Judge S Gopinathan, who heard the case, awarded a double life term to Jesuraj and Prince Fernandez and acquitted Gnanasoundari.