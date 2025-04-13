Tamil Nadu: Man held for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets

MADURAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested in Srivilliputhur of Virudhunagar district for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets.

The accused has been identified as N Murugan of Araichipatti, Srivilliputhur.

The arrest was made near a movie hall on Saturday night when Murugan was found moving suspiciously. After the arrest, the police seized ten Kerala lottery tickets from his possession and cash of Rs 2,340, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Balamurugan, Sub Inspector of Police, Srivilliputhur Town police filed a case under Section 7 (3) of The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, sources said.