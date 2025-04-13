Begin typing your search...

    Tamil Nadu: Man held for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets

    The accused has been identified as N Murugan of Araichipatti, Srivilliputhur

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 April 2025 11:25 PM IST
    Tamil Nadu: Man held for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets
    X

    Representative Image

    MADURAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested in Srivilliputhur of Virudhunagar district for selling banned Kerala lottery tickets.

    The accused has been identified as N Murugan of Araichipatti, Srivilliputhur.

    The arrest was made near a movie hall on Saturday night when Murugan was found moving suspiciously. After the arrest, the police seized ten Kerala lottery tickets from his possession and cash of Rs 2,340, sources said.

    Based on a complaint lodged by Balamurugan, Sub Inspector of Police, Srivilliputhur Town police filed a case under Section 7 (3) of The Lotteries (Regulation) Act, sources said.

    SrivilliputhurbanKerala lottery tickets
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X