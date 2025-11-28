Tamil Nadu: Man held for pledging fake jewels for Rs 2.35 L

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested a man who had pledged fake jewels for Rs 2.35 lakh at a pawn broker.

It is said that Vallimanalan, a pawn broker running the shop at Karanthai, was approached by a man on November 18 with some pieces of jewellery for pledging them and told Vallimanalan that he needed money immediately for some urgent work.

The person was later identified as Ezhumalai (59) from Salem and obtained a jewel loan of Rs 2.35 lakh. When Ezhumalai left the shop, Vallimanalan, who suspected the quality of the jewels, verified them and found that they were fake jewels.

Soon, he complained to Thanjavur East police, who arrested Ezhumalai on Wednesday night and recovered the sum of Rs 2.35 lakh. Further investigations are on.