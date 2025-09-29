Tamil Nadu: Man gets life for assaulting minor in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old man was awarded life till death by a special court in Coimbatore for raping a 13-year-old girl, while she was alone at home in 2019.

According to the prosecution, the accused Sheik Bawa (65) of Mettupalayam entered the house of the victim, who was alone during school holidays, while her parents were away to work, and sexually assaulted her. The victim was studying Class 8 in a private school in the same neighbourhood.

She did not inform anyone of the abuse because of threats issued by the elderly man. Meanwhile, the girl developed abdominal pain and was found to be pregnant three months during an examination at the hospital on December 9, 2019.

Based on a complaint by her parents, the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and arrested the accused.

T Bagavathiammal, the special court judge for the trial of cases registered under the Pocso Act, awarded life till death and imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000 on the accused. The court also ordered the government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.