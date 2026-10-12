Tamil Nadu: Man ends life after lover ends affair

TIRUVALLUR: A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his paramour's house near RK Pet in Tiruvallur after she reportedly told him she wanted to end their relationship.
The deceased, Arul Pandi, a daily wage worker from Sholinghur in Ranipet district, visited the house of a 34-year-old woman in Aiyaneri village on Friday (October 9) night.
According to reports, she refused his sexual advances and told him she no longer wanted to continue the relationship.
Arul Pandi allegedly told her that she would realise his worth only after his death before locking himself inside a room. The woman alerted the RK Pet police, who arrived at the house and broke open the door. They found him hanging from a saree, police said.
The body was sent to the Tiruttani Government Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination.
According to the report, Arul Pandi had become acquainted with the woman when she regularly took her children to a private school in Sholinghur.
She lives in Aiyaneri with her husband and their three children. The RK Pet police have registered a case and are investigating.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.