Tiruvarur woman sets herself on fire after parents reject relationship, arrange wedding with another man

TIRUCHY: A young woman died by self-immolation after her parents rejected her relationship and arranged a wedding with another person in Tiruvarur on Saturday. Her father sustained severe injury when he attempted to rescue her.
The police identified the deceased as K Srilekha (26), a resident of Vadakku Veedhi in Tiruvarur and a psychology degree holder. She was said to be in a relationship with a person from the locality for the past three years. However, her parents rejected their love and arranged Srilekha's marriage with a person from Mayiladuthurai, who was said to be working in a reputed firm abroad. They got engaged a few months ago.
In such a backdrop, Srilekha’s parents found that the groom was a menial labourer and stopped the wedding process. They started searching for another groom.
In the meantime, Srilekha had insisted that her parents approve her love relationship and arrange the wedding with her lover, which her parents opposed. This led to frequent family disputes.
On Saturday morning, after one such tiff over marriage, Srilekha poured kerosene over herself and set herself ablaze. Shocked, her father Kumar (60) attempted to rescue her but she died and Kumar sustained severe burn injuries. The neighbours rushed Kumar to Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur town police rushed to the house and retrieved the body of Srilekha and sent it to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered, and further investigations are on.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.