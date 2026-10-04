Tiruvarur woman sets herself on fire after parents reject relationship, arrange wedding with another man

The police identified the deceased as K Srilekha (26), a resident of Vadakku Veedhi in Tiruvarur and a psychology degree holder. She was said to be in a relationship with a person from the locality for the past three years. However, her parents rejected their love and arranged Srilekha's marriage with a person from Mayiladuthurai, who was said to be working in a reputed firm abroad. They got engaged a few months ago.

In such a backdrop, Srilekha’s parents found that the groom was a menial labourer and stopped the wedding process. They started searching for another groom.