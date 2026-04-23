Tamil Nadu: Make kids part of SMC in new academic year, urge stakeholders

Though the committee saw a hiatus in previous academic years, it was reconstituted in 2022 by the department. SMC members currently comprise parents, mandatorily a woman parent, a school head and a teacher of the school.

“With SMC set to have new members in the 2026-27 academic year, it is high time children are also part of the group. Side-lining them to discuss their own concerns is outdated. This will teach the child leadership and governance too,” said a government teacher in Chennai.

Additionally, a child rights activist opined that children should be actively included in all practices that affect them. “The demand to add children into SMC has already been made. But, with new SMC members going to be formed, it is now time to add children,” he added.

Through the years, the SMC has discussed schemes such as Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy), guide to higher education, All Children in School (ACS), activities for children with disabilities, Manarkeni mobile app, school houses for students, Aadhaar updation, and teachers’ vacancy, among other initiatives.