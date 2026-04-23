Tamil Nadu: Make kids part of SMC in new academic year, urge stakeholders

CHENNAI: With the School Management Committee (SMC) actively operating in all state-run schools, stakeholders’ urge for children's participation in SMC.
The Directorate of School Education restructured SMC in August 2024 with newly elected members.
Following the formation, the department directed a monthly meeting to be held in all schools, actively discussing the concerns and development of the school, both academic and otherwise.
The department had introduced SMC to get the issues of the school, students and teachers addressed so that no concern causes hindrance to education in the government and aided school of the State. In July 2024, it also notified that the new committee members will be formed for two academic years (2024-2026), and that the SMC was mandatory in all government and aided schools of the state, as per the provisions of Tamil Nadu Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.
Though the committee saw a hiatus in previous academic years, it was reconstituted in 2022 by the department. SMC members currently comprise parents, mandatorily a woman parent, a school head and a teacher of the school.
“With SMC set to have new members in the 2026-27 academic year, it is high time children are also part of the group. Side-lining them to discuss their own concerns is outdated. This will teach the child leadership and governance too,” said a government teacher in Chennai.
Additionally, a child rights activist opined that children should be actively included in all practices that affect them. “The demand to add children into SMC has already been made. But, with new SMC members going to be formed, it is now time to add children,” he added.
Through the years, the SMC has discussed schemes such as Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy), guide to higher education, All Children in School (ACS), activities for children with disabilities, Manarkeni mobile app, school houses for students, Aadhaar updation, and teachers’ vacancy, among other initiatives.