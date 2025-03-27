Tamil Nadu: LPG tankers to go on indefinite strike from March 27

COIMBATORE: The distribution of LPG cylinders to households may be affected across Tamil Nadu as tankers have announced an indefinite strike from Thursday against the revised contract rules.

The Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association, headquartered in Namakkal and comprising tankers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Puducherry, will go off the roads. They transport LPG cylinders from refineries of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to bottling units.

“From 6 am Thursday, more than 5,000 tankers in six states will commence the indefinite strike. We will not transport the gas load from refineries. Our protest will continue until the public sector oil firms consider our demands,” association president Sundararajan told the media in Namakkal.

The revised contract rules issued by oil companies restrict the use of two-axle trucks while prioritising only three-axle trucks. Besides a reduction in the number of tankers, changes have also been made to transportation rentals that are detrimental in nature.

The revised contract rules have also proposed a penalty on tanker owners if their vehicles do not have a cleaner. “As our demands to relax these restrictions did not evoke any response from oil companies, we have decided to protest. Chief Minister MK Stalin and central ministers should intervene and persuade the oil companies to consider our earnest demands,” he added.

The association claimed that if their strike continues, there may be a shortage of LPG cylinders to households in six states, including Tamil Nadu.