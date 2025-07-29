Tamil Nadu: LPG tanker truck owners to go on strike from August 1

CHENNAI: The LPG cylinder supply may face disruptions in Tamil Nadu over the next few days as LPG cylinder truck owners have announced an indefinite strike from August 1.

According to Daily Thanthi, over the years, the trucks transporting LPG gas from oil refineries of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to cylinder filling stations have been operated on a contractual basis.

Recently, the truck owners had made various demands including the payment of outstanding tolls for the last two years, a rent increase and a change in the new tender terms.

Since the talks between the truck owners and oil majors did not yield any solution, the cooking gas cylinder truck owners in Tamil Nadu have announced that they will go on an indefinite strike from the August 1, pressing for 15-point demands.

It has been reported that 1000 trucks will not operate due to the strike, resulting in a loss of Rs 34 crores per day.