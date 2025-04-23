Tamil Nadu liquor sale surge to Rs 48,344 cr in FY25

CHENNAI: The liquor sale of the state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has crossed the Rs 48,000 crore mark in 2024-25, recording a nearly Rs 2,488 crore surge.

Moving the demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji said that the liquor sales which stood at Rs 45,855.70 crore in 2023-2024 have increased to Rs 48,344 crore in 2024-25.

The revenue earned from liquor sales has been increasing every year. According to the minister, in 2021-22 the revenue was Rs 36,050.65 crore, while a huge revenue of Rs 44,121.13 crore was generated in 2022-2023. In 2023-2024 the revenue was Rs 45,855.70 crore.

He said Tasmac sells 551 brands of liquor imported from foreign countries, including 302 brands of liquor, 26 brands of beer and 223 brands of wine being sold through FL11 licensed 210 (Mall/Elite shops) retail outlets.

As on March, 31, 2025, as many as 4,787 retail vending liquor shops were functioning with a total staff of 23,629, according to the minister.

Announcements

50 hand held oral fluid drug testing devices to be purchased

Open-source intel to be installed in cyber lab to track and curb online drug traffic

An excise department web portal to be developed to store vital investigation data

Persons who involved in illegal liquor sales and were rehabilitated to get financial aid

Tasmac salesmen salary has been increased by Rs 2,000 with effect from April 1, 2025