Tamil Nadu: Life convict escapes from Salem GH

Police said Mohammed Hussain (36), a native of Thanjavur is facing multiple cases of theft, sexual assault and murder.

In one of the cases, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and was lodged in Tiruchirappalli Central Prison. He was then shifted to Salem Central Prison on 18 April.

As he had developed some health complications, Hussain was treated in the prison hospital, however as his condition did not improve, he was shifted to the government hospital on 24 April for advanced medical care.