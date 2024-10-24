Tamil Nadu: Legal hurdles, govt inaction puts 380 trained archakars in lurch

CHENNAI: In the last two years, not a single government-trained archakar (priest) has been appointed in Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department-run temples due to legal hurdles.

However, the department has not taken any legal action to overcome these obstacles and implement the flagship programme of the M Karunanidhi-led government, the Anaithu Sathiyinarum Archakar Agalam scheme.

Since the appointment of 24 non-Brahmin archakars on August 14, 2021, the scheme has been mired in legal challenges. The appointments were hailed as a significant milestone for the Dravidian Model government, while Chief Minister MK Stalin proudly stated that he removed ‘the thorn in the heart’ of Since the appointment of 24 non-Brahmin archakars on August 14, 2021, the scheme has been mired in legal challenges.social reformists and Dravidian icon EV Ramaswami, popularly known as Periyar.

However, the government’s efforts faced another legal hurdle when the Madras High Court quashed the Tamil Nadu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules 2020. The Supreme Court’s order on September 25, 2023, directed the State to maintain a status quo.

“The Tamil Nadu government has not explored any legal action to vacate the Supreme Court stay order to date, and the Minister (PK Sekarbabu) and bureaucrats are keeping the Chief Minister in the dark on this issue,” said S Vanchinathan, legal advisor for the TN Association for Trained Archakars.

“They have repeatedly petitioned the authorities and the Minister to amend Section 55 of the HR&CE Act by invoking Article 25(2)(b) of the Constitution and to frame a new set of rules, but the authorities are least concerned about our pleas and have left more than 380 trained archakars in the lurch,” he said.

Rejecting the charges against the department, Minister PK Sekarbabu told DT Next that they have been taking all measures and exploring all legal provisions to materialise the scheme. “We acted swiftly and appointed 24 non-Brahmin archakars in 2021. Some vested interests approached the Madras High Court and obtained an order against it. The case is coming up for hearing in November, and we are confident of receiving a favourable order to achieve social justice,” he said.















