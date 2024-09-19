DT Next Impact: HR&CE dept orders detailed probe into discrimination against Non-Brahmin archakars

CHENNAI: Taking note of the report that DT Next carried throwing light on the alleged discrimination against the non-Brahmin archakars in the temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, the government has ordered a detailed probe into the matter.

However, at least some of the archakars who are at the receiving end of the discrimination said it appeared to be a damage-control measure rather than an effort to address the issues.

The article, 'Non-brahmin archakars confess suffering casteist humiliation in temples and not permitted to perform puja', gave a detailed description of the various forms of discrimination and humiliation faced by the trained non-Brahmin archakars at the hands of by the hereditary priests and right wing elements.

These trained archakars were appointed on August 14, 2021, to earmark the 100th day of Chief Minister MK Stalin-led 'Dravidian Model' government.

However, some of the archakars confided with this reporter that they have been harassed and humiliated in front of devotees and not allowed to perform pujas in Agama temples. Some of them have been forced to do menial jobs such as cleaning the temple premises, while a few were forced to work in sub-temples as against the designated temple to which they have been appointed.

Following the news report, Commissioner of HR&CE P N Sridhar ordered a zonal-level inquiry. The officials contacted most of the non-Brahmin archakars, who completed courses in Government Archakars’ Training Institutes in 2007-2008, over the phone and enquired about the issues in their work place.

“The officials asked us to pose for pictures and videos as if I am happy working here and performing pujas,” said one of the non-Brahmin Archakars, alluding that it seems like a PR campaign to cover up the issue.

Some of the archakars listed out their problems and requested for transfer to non-Agama temples to escape from caste discrimination and humiliation meted out by the hereditary priests. “I requested for a transfer, but the officials told me that it is not feasible as there was a pending case in the Supreme Court,” said another archakar.