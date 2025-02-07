Tamil Nadu launches free soft skills training programme for IT, ITES job aspirants

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a 40-hour employment readiness programme to help individuals develop the skills and knowledge needed to excel in modern industry environments, as per a release.

The programme will train participants in effective communication, presentation skills, spoken English, and soft skills to meet the demands of the IT and ITES industries, as mentioned on the TN Skills portal.

Eligibility criteria include a diploma or a BE degree. Training will be conducted at the Library and Knowledge Centre in Thirumangalam, Madurai, through both classroom and online sessions, the release added.

Participants can expect a starting monthly salary ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000.

The first batch is slated to start on February 18, 2025. For more details and to register for the programme, click HERE: