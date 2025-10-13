Tamil Nadu: Lack of bus stand, connectivity plague Pulicat residents

CHENNAI: When you reach Pulicat and search for a bus stand, locals will point you to a narrow street that, quite literally, is the bus stand for this well-known bird-watching destination.

Pulicat, or Pazhaverkadu, is a village panchayat in Tiruvallur district that serves as the centre point for around seven other panchayats and nearly 40-50 smaller villages surrounding it.

Together, they form a cluster of close to 50,000 residents who rely on Pulicat’s small bus stop, a street-side halt as their only connection. The first bus leaves at 5.30 am and the last one departs around 9.30 pm.

Within those few hours, hundreds of commuters pass through the stop, be it students heading to colleges and private schools in Ponneri, traders transporting goods, hospital-goers, and those travelling for daily work. Ponneri, nearly 20 km away, is where most residents of the area depend on for education, employment and healthcare, and where they can access buses and trains to Chennai and other parts.

“Since 2013, we’ve been requesting a bus stand for the people of Pazhaverkadu, but the district administration and government have not considered it,” said Advocate Durai Mahendran, president, Pazhaverkadu Makkal Nalvazhvu Sangam. “Bus connectivity has worsened over the years. Buses used to be available to Mint, Tiruvallur, Moolakothalam and even Koyambedu. Right now, it’s limited to Ponneri, Minjur and Red Hills.”

Residents say the lack of direct services has hurt local trade, as traders from Pulicat depend on wholesale markets in Parrys, but without a direct bus, the journey takes almost half a day. “Parrys has a wholesale trade connection; by route we could stop at Kasimedu for fish. That’s a vital trade opportunity for us. If we had a direct bus, it would take around two-and-a-half hours. Now, we have to go to Ponneri, catch a train to Gummidipoondi, then to Central and reach Parrys,” said a trader.

“When our population was around 10,000, we had bus services. Now it’s nearly 50,000, but there are none,” lamented Durai.

Residents also point out the irony that Pulicat, which is promoted as a tourism destination, lacks even basic transport infrastructure. “The government endorsed Pulicat as an ultimate bird-watching spot; it’s incredulous that such a place does not have a bus stand. Leave tourism improvement, they don’t care about the residents,” fumed a resident who sells dairy products.

Many question why towns of comparable size enjoy better facilities. “If Mahabalipuram and even Uthukkottai have mofussil services to the city, why not us?” asked fisherman Ganesh.

Currently, buses from Tiruvottiyur reach Pulicat via Manali Puthu Nagar and Minjur. Residents opine that if the route from Minjur was diverted through Ennore and Tiruvottiyur, it would benefit coastal families who live and work along that stretch.

“We’re a fishing community, and our relatives live all along the coast. If the buses went along that route, it would help all of us,” pointed out another resident. “A proper stand, restored routes, and direct city connections will make daily life easier for us.”