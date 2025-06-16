Tamil Nadu: Kallanai opened for Delta’s paddy crops

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin released water from the Grand Anicut on Sunday which is expected to irrigate around 13 lakh acres of land across the delta region and instructed officials to ensure that the water reaches the tail end of the delta.

Water released from the Mettur dam on June 12 had reached Upper Anicut in Tiruchy on Saturday and reached Grand Anicut on Sunday and the chief minister, who was in Thanjavur for a two-day visit, released water from the Grand Anicut (also known as Kallanai) into the Cauvery, Vennar, Grand Anicut canal and Kollidam for irrigation of the delta region.

A total of 1,500 cusecs each was released into the Cauvery and Vennar, 500 cusecs into the Grand Anicut canal and 400 cusecs into Kollidam. The quantum of water will be increased gradually, officials said.

Prior to the release of water, a desilt programme was undertaken across the delta region at an estimated Rs 98 crore covering 5021.74 km. The chief minister directed officials concerned to ensure the water reaches the tail end regions to support Kuruvai and Samba cultivation spread across 13 lakh acres.

Meanwhile, the chief minister accepted petitions from farmers as well as the general public who had gathered in large numbers to greet him. Ministers KN Nehru, S Regupathy, SS Sivasankar, Govi Chezhiaan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Siva V Meyyanathan, elected representatives and officials took part in the event.