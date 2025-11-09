Tamil Nadu: Kalai Thiruvizha competitions for State-run schools to be held from Nov 25-28

CHENNAI: The State-level competitions for Kalai Thiruvizha (arts and cultural festival) for State-run schools will be conducted from November 25-28, as per the schedule released by the Department of School Education.

For classes 1-5, the events will be conducted in Karur on November 25, for classes 6-8, final events will be on November 26 in Krishnagiri, for classes 9 and 10, events will be held in Salem on November 27 and 28, and for classes 11 and 12, the competitions will be held in Pudukkottai on the same dates.

To enable students in government schools to enjoy cultural activities along with being diligent in academics, the Directorate of School Education announced a plan to conduct Kalai Thiruvizha for all classes in 2024. And, since then, the government-aided schools have also participated in the events, which were earlier not included.

Most importantly, in the same year, the directorate accepted the request of members from the disabled community and opened the door for students in special schools to participate in cultural activities.

Meanwhile, last year, Kalai Thiruvizha was held primarily for government school students. As many as 1,000 students won prizes. In the same event, 16,000 students participated and 1,418 students won prizes in different competitions.