‘Tamil Nadu is facing anothor freedom struggle': Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu is entering a phase where people are gradually being deprived of their freedom to speak, think, and move.

Speaking at Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters, she argued that true nationalism arises from respect for one’s motherland, adding that the BJP reflects this sentiment. Tamilisai expressed concern over the state’s law and order situation, stating that women are increasingly exposed to insecurity and are once again compelled to struggle for safety and dignity.

She referred to the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song Vande Mataram, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Mann Ki Baat address, emphasized its cultural and emotional significance and formed a special committee to commemorate the milestone. Tamilisai announced that nationwide celebrations, including events in Tamil Nadu, would be held on November 7 and 8. She urged people across political lines to join, stating that Vande Mataram symbolizes the spirit of freedom.