Tamil Nadu is a pioneer and model state for other states in combating climate change: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the state was the pioneer and model state for other states in combating climate change in the country.

Chairing the second meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change at the state secretariat, Chief Minister Stalin said, “The climate change governing council I lead is the first in the country. That way, Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in the country. Tamil Nadu is a model state for other states in combating climate change.”

“The Tamil Nadu government functions continuously by treating economic development and environmental responsibility as its two eyes. Hence, we are making initiatives like the rejuvenation of water bodies, the creation of climate-resilient cities, and the protection of biodiversity.” Referring to the air pollution crisis in Delhi, the CM asked the members of the governor council, which consists of the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission of India, Mr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, to design projects keeping that in mind.

Meendum Manjappai reduced one-use plastic bag consumption.

Stating that the Meendum Manjappai initiative has increased the use of jute bags and considerably reduced the utilisation of one-use plastic bags in the state, the CM said that the environmental awareness among the people, mainly youths, has increased considerably in comparison with the past.

Remarking that the climate change council serves as a guide for the achievement of “net zero emission” by 2070, the CM said that a whopping 8.3 crore tree saplings have been planted to prioritise biodiversity and increase carbon sink through the Pasumai Tamil Nadu Iyakkam (Green Tamil Nadu Movement) set up for the purpose.

Adding that about 1,000 hectares of mangroves and critical habitats were developed through Tamil Nadu Neithal Meetchi Iayakkam to flourish as Carbon Zinc and protect the state’s coast, the CM said that the state was the third largest in renewable energy production, mainly generating 11,900 million units per year through windmills alone. The state has set a target of generating 50% of energy from renewable sources.

Describing rural water conservation as the ‘pillar’ of the Tamil Nadu Climate Change project, the CM said that about 5,000 small irrigation ponds would be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 500 crore through the rural development and panchayat raj department in 2024-25.

As many as 2,39,701 natural resource management works were undertaken under MNREGA. Through the rigorous campaigns undertaken since 2021, the 100 Day Water Conservation Movement has created 1.3 lakh water conservation structures to resolve water shortages and augment agricultural production.

Climate change-resilient infrastructure in urban TN

A dozen corporations and nine municipalities in the country have modernised the water distribution and drainage networks to overcome the impact of the growing challenges posed by climate change. Also, works undertaken to renovate 2,477 urban water bodies have contributed to improving and stabilising the water level and quality in urban areas.

Pointing out that the state government has submitted a DPR for Rs 1,825 crore to the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Government, to avail funds for developing the Vennar, Paaminiyar, Koraiyar, Manakondanar, Marakka Koraiyar, and Kaduvayar rivers and six water pumping stations with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank, the CM added. State finance and environment minister Thangam Thennarasu and chief secretary N. Muruganandam, among others, took part in the meeting.