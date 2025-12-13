Tamil Nadu: Inclusive CM's insurance offers migrants lifeline

CHENNAI: The State government's flagship "Nalam Kaakkum Stalin" medical camps are now extending a helping hand to migrant labourers, providing free full-body health check-ups.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a camp held at a private school in Ambattur on Saturday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian outlined the inclusive decision to extend Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) cards to migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu.

The initiative reflects Chief Minister MK Stalin's directive to ensure access to healthcare without any discrimination, the minister said. "Workers from other states, who contribute significantly to Tamil Nadu's economy, are receiving the same quality healthcare benefits as local residents. Such an inclusive approach is rare not just in India, but globally," he said, pointing out that the scheme doesn't differentiate people based on language, region or place of origin.

The camps offer free consultations and investigations across 17 medical specialities, including cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, gynaecology, mental health, dentistry and traditional Indian medicine. Full medical check-ups, which would otherwise cost up to Rs 20,000 in private hospitals, are provided entirely free of charge.

The minister said the government plans to conduct a total of 1,256 camps across Tamil Nadu, with expanded coverage in Chennai and major urban centres.

Launched by the Chief Minister on August 2, 2025, the Nalam Kaakkum Stalin camps are held every week across all 38 revenue districts. So far, 683 camps have been conducted, benefiting 10,58,286 people. As part of the programme, 32,514 CMCHIS cards have been issued to newly enrolled families, including migrant workers. 41,324 persons with disabilities have received disability certificates on the spot, eliminating the need to visit multiple offices.