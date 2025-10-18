Tamil Nadu: Incessant rains trigger mud slips, tree falls in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Continuous rains following an onset of the Northeast Monsoon led to multiple incidents of mud slips and tree falls in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

Mud slips and tree falls were reported in as many as ten spots along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) track, causing huge delays in the operation of the hill train. Near the Runnymede railway station, a huge mound of mud slipped onto the track.

On receiving information, over 100 workers were deployed to clear the mud and remove the fallen tree. It took around six hours to clear the track. Due to obstructions, the NMR train from Mettupalayam reached Ooty delayed by over two hours. Instances of tree falls disrupted the NMR train service on Friday, too.

Meanwhile, the residents of Model House near ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ in Coonoor spent a sleepless night as water entered their houses following heavy rains. Residents also complained that a block in the canal caused water to overflow into their residential locality.

As tree-fall incidents were reported in areas like ‘Karumpalam’ and Glendale, leading to traffic disruptions, a team of fire and rescue personnel arrived and removed them. Boulders rolled down the hill road in Vandicholai on Coonoor-Kattabettu Road and in the Kodanad area. A team of highway department staff removed the boulders.

A youth, who took shelter from the rain in a bus shelter, slipped into a flooded stormwater drain in the Charing Cross near Ooty. On receiving information, a joint team of police and rescue personnel helped him come out after a long struggle. He was then taken to the government hospital for treatment.