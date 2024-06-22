Tamil Nadu: Illicit liquor seized in Trichy, days after Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: In the wake of the deaths in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu in which 50 people died, 250 liters of illicit liquor were seized and disposed off in the state's Tiruchirapalli district.

The action was taken by Tiruchirapalli District Collector, Pradeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Varun Kumar, based on intelligence input on Friday night, police said

The district Collector Pradeep Kumar spoke with locals and made them aware of the harmful effects of illicit liquor. He also made them take an oath that they would not consume illicit liquor.

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister and DMK leader Subramanian Ma said that 50 people had died after consuming methanol mixed with liquor in Kallakurichi district.

"Till now, 185 people have been hospitalised at four hospitals; Kallakurichi Hospital, JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry, Salem Government Hospital, and Viluppuram Government Hospital. Till now, 50 people have died. Our higher officials have been here for the past three days and are continuously monitoring the situation," the DMK leader said.

Addressing a session in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the state government will take care of the entire education and hostel expenses of children who have lost either one or both of their parents in the Kallkurichi tragedy.

There was a ruckus in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, as opposition AIADMK members raised slogans demanding discussion on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.