Tamil Nadu: I single-handedly led AIADMK's statewide campaign during elections, says Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Following the recent parliamentary election results in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where the AIADMK alliance did not manage to secure a single seat in all 40 constituencies, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami addressed the media for the first time, highlighting that he was the sole campaigner for the AIADMK and its allies across the state.

In the media interaction, Palaniswami spoke about the vigorous efforts put in by the BJP high command in Tamil Nadu over the last few months to improve their party's performance in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Tamil Nadu eight times for the election campaign. Additionally, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nirmala Sitharaman also campaigned for the NDA alliance candidates," Palaniswami stated.

He also mentioned the efforts put in by the state's ruling party in the campaigns. "Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and various other ministers campaigned extensively across Tamil Nadu for DMK and its allies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also conducted marches and public meetings in the state."

Highlighting his own efforts for the AIADMK campaign, he said, "I alone campaigned statewide for our party and alliance candidates. Leaders like Premalatha Vijayakanth from DMDK, part of our alliance, focused intensely on specific constituencies. Meanwhile, AIADMK faced numerous defamatory campaigns."

Despite these challenges, he noted, "AIADMK managed to secure one percent more votes than in the 2019 parliamentary elections. We view this as a success for our party. While those in power at the central and state levels campaigned for other parties, the AIADMK alliance contested without such support and still improved its vote share in the 2024 parliamentary elections."

Palaniswami concluded by reiterating AIADMK's resilience and ability to increase its voter base despite adversities.