Tamil Nadu: HR&CE department's next Arupadai Veedu Aanmiga payanam to start on Friday

CHENNAI: The State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department would launch the third phase of the Arupadai Veedu Aanmiga Payanam, a spiritual tour to the six abode of Lord Murugan in the state on Friday from Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur.

Under the programme, Murugan devotees aged between 60 years and 70 years would be taken on tour to the Murugan temples at Thiruparankundram, Trichendur, Palani, Swamimalai, Thiruthani and Pazhamudircholai at free of cost, according to statement from the department.

A total of 1000 devotees would be facilitated to visit the six temples in five batches, 200 persons in a single batch.

The programme was launched on January 28, taking 207 devotees in the first batch, and 200 devotees benefitted in the second such spiritual tour on March 6.

In the third phase, devotees from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts have been shortlisted for the spiritual tour.

The department would also free tour kits containing 10 items, including shawl, towel, bedsheet, toothpaste and burch - each of them.

A team of officials would accompany the devotees to look after their needs and make arrangements for their accommodation during the tour.

A medical team would also travel with them to attend to any medical emergency of the devotees.