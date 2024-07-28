Tamil Nadu: Higher Educational Institutions get Rs 172 cr for Enterprise Resource Planning system installation

CHENNAI: The proposed project to establish a Learning Management System (LMS) integrated with an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system in all state-run Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the state has started with Tamil Nadu government sanctioning Rs 172 crore for the purpose.

The project was initiated by the Higher Education Department in 2021-2022 by allocating Rs 4.09 crore towards engaging project management consultants as resource cost for the implementation of the scheme and design, selection and roll-out of a LMS and ERP in the state.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that a state level committee constituted in this regard will finalise the final requirements for each institution based on which the procurement and installation of systems shall be done in a staggered manner. “The government has now sanctioned Rs 172.50 crore for procurement of hardware for government Engineering, Polytechnic and Arts and Science and Education colleges for implementation of the project,” he added.

Stating that the development of LMS and ERP software and Cloud Hosting will be executed by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), the official said an LMS is an online software system for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, automation and delivery of educational courses, training programmes, materials or learning and development programmes for the HEIs.

With regard to ERP solutions, the official said the new system will provide the core technology to manage institutional services, including faculty, staff and student needs. “In addition, the online software systems will aid the HEIs to manage day-to-day workflows by streamlining the information between all institutional functions, operations and departments.”

The official said that both LMS and ERP will also help all the government HEIs to get interconnected.

Welcoming the initiative, S Prakash, a senior software consultant, said that the authorities concerned should ensure that this project will also fully reach the colleges situated in rural areas.