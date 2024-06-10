Tamil Nadu health minister demands NEET exemption, speedy AIIMS Madurai construction from Union government

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Monday, reiterated the demands of NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, pointing out the recent discrepancies being reported in the NEET exam results.

The minister said that the government has been asking for NEET exemption for years now and the request regarding the same has been made to the Union Government multiple times. With the current scenario of multiple irregularities over the award of grace marks, alleged paper leaks and multiple toppers, the State government hopes to receive support on NEET exemption from other States too.

"The state government has replied to the queries or the Union Government about seven times and now we hope that other States are also understanding the issues concerning NEET. Even Odisha Government is opposing NEET and with current irregularities, various state governments might also seek exemption from NEET examination as per their choice in the coming year, " said Ma Subramanian.

He said that more than submitted more than 20 requests to the Union Government regarding the urgent construction of AIIMS Madurai Hospital.

He also demanded that the Union Government should construct the AIIMS Madurai at a fast pace as there is space crunch for the students who have been temporarily admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital. With an intake of 50 students for AIIMS Medical College per year, a total of 150 students have been enrolled so far.

"We are trying to improve the medical facilities in the hospital. Union government had planned to construct the Madurai AIIMS entirely by taking loan from JICA. In other States, it was decided to construct AIIMS Medical College with the financial support from the Union Government. However, the works have not started properly despite land handover and environmental clearance being done by the Tamil Nadu government" said the minister.

He requested that the new Union Government should utilise their funds for construction of AIIMS Madurai and not delay the work. The government is also planning to demand another six medical colleges.