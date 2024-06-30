Tamil Nadu health dept to increase surveillance of drinking water sources to curb diarrhoea cases

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 11-year-old boy from Bihar due to diarrhoea in Chennai on Thursday, the state health department has decided to intensify surveillance of drinking water sources across the state.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, "A total of 1.5 lakh water samples are collected in a year across the state and the health department conducts physical and chemical analyses to assess the water quality. In case any change is observed, we will inform the local body to take action and identify the source of the contamination. We have to increase the surveillance of drinking water sources."

He added such control measures including chlorination of water sources would help curb the outbreak of Acute Diarrhoeal Diseases (ADD) due to contamination, which is a risk especially during monsoons.

Government hospitals in the city are reporting isolated cases of diarrhoea and food poisoning from various localities with most of them being managed in out-patient care facilities where rehydration solutions are adequate to stabilise the patients. In the emergency cases, they are admitted for a short while, put on rehydration, and then discharged, Dr Selvavinayagam said.

He added that the health department would be monitoring the isolated cases of ADD in order to identify the source of the contamination and provide immediate attention as this can curb a potential outbreak and reduce the mortality rate for such illnesses.



Meanwhile, the food safety department will continue its collection of food samples and inspection of food joints and roadside eateries to ensure hygiene standards are maintained.

Additionally, a 'Stop Diarrhoea' campaign 2024 is to take place across Tamil Nadu from July 1 to August 30. Aimed at reducing deaths due to ADD, it will be run by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in consultation with district collectors alongside coordination by District Health Officers.

The department has issued standard operating procedures for the campaign and training has been provided to medical staff on all levels to conduct the programme successfully.