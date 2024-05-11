Tamil Nadu health dept issues advisory as West Nile fever spreads in Kerala

CHENNAI: As cases of West Nile fever have been reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the state health department has asked the public not to panic over the spread of he infection. An advisory from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that appropriate treatment for fever should be taken as per medical advice, and they should not self-medicate.

West Nile virus is a disease transmitted by the Culex mosquito and the West Nile virus is transmitted from birds to mosquitoes and then from mosquitoes to humans. However, it does not spread directly from one person to another.

About 80 percent of people infected with the virus show no symptoms, while the most common symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting, and body ache are seen in the affected people. A few people can have severe symptoms such as high fever, neck stiffness, fainting, coma, weakness, numbness, convulsions, muscle weakness, paralysis, and encephalitis.

Though the virus can affect people of all ages, people over 50 years of age and people with immune deficiency are at a high risk of the disease. Recently, the cases were detected in Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur districts in Kerala. Considering the same, people with symptoms of the West Nile virus, especially those with encephalitis, should be tested, the advisory stated.

The virus can be detected by ELISA tests and RT-PCR tests. In cases of suspicion, the samples are to be obtained from suspected infected persons and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The people are advised to ensure adequate water and liquid intake to avoid dehydration due to fever.

Additionally, the mosquito breeding areas should be identified, and mosquito eradication measures should be carried out by the local authorities. People should also keep the areas around their homes clean and prevent water stagnation.