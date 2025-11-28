Tamil Nadu has ‘zero vacancies’ in health sector, says minister Subramanian

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian on Friday dismissed allegations of unfilled vacancies in government medical college and hospitals, asserting that the State currently has virtually zero vacancies in the Health department due to unprecedented recruitment carried out under the present government.

Speaking to reporters after distributing skill-training certificates and a financial grant of Rs 50,000 each to transgender persons at his camp office here, the Minister said the Health department had adopted an unprecedented level of transparency in all consultations. “Criticism is healthy, but it must be based on accurate understanding,” he said, responding to PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss’s charge that posts remained vacant across medical institutions.

Highlighting the State’s extensive welfare measures for transgender persons, he noted that 13 beneficiaries received certificates and financial support on Friday as part of a continuing initiative of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department. Recalling former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s move in 2008 to establish a welfare board for transgender persons, the first in India, he said Tamil Nadu continued to lead with progressive schemes, including monthly assistance for those above 40, full coverage of higher-education expenses, special awards, and dedicated surgical facilities in government hospitals to prevent risky overseas procedures.

He added that the Northeast monsoon, coupled with a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal, had prompted the government to issue strict instructions ensuring round-the-clock availability of doctors in all hospitals. Special monsoon medical camps, uninterrupted power supply, and flood-prevention measures were in place across 14,000 health facilities, he noted.

Asked about former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan joining Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the Minister chose not to respond and walked away.