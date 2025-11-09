Tamil Nadu: Guidelines issued for diploma courses for working professionals in polytechnic institutes

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under the Higher Education Department, has issued new guidelines permitting the commencement of diploma courses in polytechnic colleges exclusively designed for working professionals from the next academic year (2025–26).

The initiative followed the announcement by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian that the State government has allowed self-supporting diploma courses in polytechnics to help employees in industrial and service enterprises upgrade their technical qualifications.

Quoting the guidelines, a senior DOTE official said, “The objective is to enable employed individuals in industry and service sectors to enhance their skills and qualifications without interrupting their employment, thereby strengthening industry-academia collaboration and improving productivity.”

Each AICTE-approved polytechnic institution will be permitted to offer up to three diploma programmes for working professionals. The duration of the programme will be a minimum of two years, equivalent to the lateral entry scheme, with classes conducted during evening hours or other suitable timings to accommodate professional commitments.

The course fee is Rs 15,000. Institutions have been prohibited from collecting any additional charges beyond what is approved by DOTE.

Candidates applying for these programmes must be currently employed in central or state government departments, private or public limited companies, or MSME organisations located within a 50 km radius of the institution offering the course. Faculty requirements are expected to be met through existing teaching staff, with additional support from guest lecturers if needed.

“The programme aims to promote lifelong learning by allowing working professionals to pursue higher qualifications and technical expertise while continuing their jobs,” the official said.

The guidelines will take effect from the academic year 2025–2026 and will remain valid until further revisions are issued by DOTE, Chennai.