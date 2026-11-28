CHENNAI: A raft of GST amendments notified by the Tamil Nadu government has brought changes to the tax treatment of specified waste and scrap transactions, farm inputs, electric vehicle services, hotel and restaurant operations, and deliveries through e-commerce platforms.
The notifications, issued on November 18, will take effect retrospectively from November 1.
Psyllium seeds, commonly known as Isabgol, have been added to the GST exemption list. Pre-packaged and labelled animal, vegetable, and organic fertilisers will attract 2.5% State GST, taking the combined GST rate to 5%. The concessional rate also covers seaweed-extract-based bio-stimulants registered under Schedule VI of the Fertiliser (Inorganic, Organic or Mixed) (Control) Order, 1985.
The definition of ‘seed’ has been widened to cover planting materials, including seedlings, tubers, bulbs, rhizomes, roots, cuttings, grafts and tissue-culture plantlets, used or intended for propagation or sowing.
The exemption for storage and warehousing services covers cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables and seeds meant for sowing. Coffee-curing services provided to coffee cultivators have also been exempted. The official said the changes would benefit activities connected with agricultural production and the handling of farm produce.
In another major change, the notifications provide a concessional combined GST rate of 5% for passenger transportation in electrically operated vehicles and the rental of such vehicles for carrying passengers or goods, provided the cost of battery charging is included in the amount charged to customers. E-bicycles have also been brought within the definition of electrically operated vehicles.
Businesses opting for the concessional rate will, however, face restrictions on input tax credit (ITC), which allows them to set off GST paid on eligible business inputs against their tax liability. An alternative combined GST rate of 18% is also available for the specified services.
Another key change is the extension of the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) to purchases of specified waste and scrap from unregistered sellers. Under this arrangement, the registered buyer, rather than the seller, is responsible for paying GST to the government.
According to Commercial Taxes Department officials, the provision covers purchases of used cooking oil, plastic waste and scrap, waste and scrap tyres, and electrical and electronic waste and scrap by registered businesses from unregistered persons. “The provision applies only to these specified categories and not to every transaction involving used goods. The unregistered seller does not pay GST under RCM on that transaction,” a senior official told DT Next.
The amendments also spell out ITC restrictions for hotel accommodation, restaurant services, railway food services and outdoor catering. Businesses providing these services under the specified concessional-rate categories will generally not be allowed to claim credit for GST paid on goods and services used in supplying them.
Limited credit is permitted for certain inputs or services procured from suppliers in the same line of business. In the case of hotel accommodation and specified outdoor catering services, such credit is capped at the equivalent of 2.5% State GST when the supplier charges a higher rate. Separate conditions apply to restaurant and railway catering services.
For e-commerce, specified delivery services will attract a combined GST rate of 5%, subject to the condition that the service provider does not claim ITC. “The platform will be responsible for paying GST on qualifying delivery services, other than postal and courier services, where the person supplying the service through the platform is not liable for registration under the relevant provision of the Tamil Nadu GST Act. The platform is liable to pay the tax in such cases,” another official told this newspaper.
The notifications also extend exemptions to helicopter journeys booked on a seat-sharing basis, where the journey begins or ends at an airport or helipad in specified northeastern states or at Bagdogra in West Bengal. Services provided by the Seamen’s Provident Fund Organisation to eligible members and certain government services relating to the grant of rights to collect tolls have also been exempted.
Separately, concessionaires operating roads under the Toll-Operate-Transfer model will have to pay GST on operation and maintenance services based on the expenses charged or debited from the escrow account maintained under the concession agreement, in the tax period in which the debit is made. Another amendment raises the State GST rate under the specified reverse-charge provision for renting passenger vehicles from 6% to 9%.