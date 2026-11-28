In another major change, the notifications provide a concessional combined GST rate of 5% for passenger transportation in electrically operated vehicles and the rental of such vehicles for carrying passengers or goods, provided the cost of battery charging is included in the amount charged to customers. E-bicycles have also been brought within the definition of electrically operated vehicles.

Businesses opting for the concessional rate will, however, face restrictions on input tax credit (ITC), which allows them to set off GST paid on eligible business inputs against their tax liability. An alternative combined GST rate of 18% is also available for the specified services.

Another key change is the extension of the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) to purchases of specified waste and scrap from unregistered sellers. Under this arrangement, the registered buyer, rather than the seller, is responsible for paying GST to the government.

According to Commercial Taxes Department officials, the provision covers purchases of used cooking oil, plastic waste and scrap, waste and scrap tyres, and electrical and electronic waste and scrap by registered businesses from unregistered persons. “The provision applies only to these specified categories and not to every transaction involving used goods. The unregistered seller does not pay GST under RCM on that transaction,” a senior official told DT Next.