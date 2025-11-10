Tamil Nadu: Growers to adopt e-auctioning for better prices

COIMBATORE: Turmeric cultivators in Erode have decided to go online to auction their produce towards better recovery.

With traditional auctioning not giving expected returns, the farmers and traders in this region have decided to market their produce through e-NAM, the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), a pan-India electronic trading portal funded by the central government and implemented by Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC).

“We have decided to auction our produce through the portal from this month's end, but it may take at least a month to train the farmers and traders in using the portal. Creating more opportunities for cultivators by exploring new markets may eventually increase the price of turmeric. Farmers are hopeful of obtaining a remunerative price thereafter,” said D Venkateswaran, D Venkateswaran, chairman of Uzhavan Producer Company Ltd.

Firstly, turmeric is segregated into different grades based on its quality in a scientific manner. “The quality of turmeric is generally defined by analysing its total curcuminoid content, a main ingredient, by using a spectrophotometer, which declares the results within a few minutes, as compared to conventional lab testing methods. Based on some physical and chemical parameters, the standardisation is done for the farmers to sell their produce through e-NAM,” he added.

The age-old marketing strategies adopted by the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB) have been blamed by farmers for the low price of turmeric. “They still follow traditional auctioning methods, where middlemen play a dominating role in deciding the prices of turmeric, leaving farmers at a loss,” claim farmers.

Turmeric is cultivated widely in Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Chennampatti, Sathyamangalam, and Thalavady of Erode district, parts of Coimbatore, and Tirupur.

Of the two important varieties of turmeric -- Chinna Nadan and Perum Nadan, the Erode farmers widely cultivate Chinna Nadan, which is known for its colour, aroma, yield, and disease tolerance.

Of the over 50,000 farmers into turmeric across Tamil Nadu, there may be a significant 30,000 farmers in Erode alone. From over one lakh farmers, the number of turmeric cultivators dropped drastically as they switched to the cultivation of other crops due to poor pricing and severe loss.