Tamil Nadu: Govt to form special squads to curb urea diversion

CHENNAI: Amid rising fertiliser demand during the samba season, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to strengthen oversight on urea distribution, setting up special inspection squads to monitor supplies and prevent diversion from agricultural use.

State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam, and Minister for Cooperation, KR Periyakaruppan, on Tuesday, chaired a review meeting with officials and fertiliser companies to ensure adequate stock and smooth distribution of fertilisers for the ongoing Samba cultivation season.

During the meeting, it was noted that Chief Minister MK Stalin had already written to the Prime Minister urging the union government to supply the pending quota of 1.55 lakh metric tonnes of urea, DAP, potash, and complex fertilisers for the current kharif season, and an additional 1.2 lakh metric tonnes for samba cultivation. So far, only 12,000 metric tonnes of urea have been supplied. The State will continue to press for the remaining allocations.

Officials were directed to maintain adequate urea stock and ensure an uninterrupted supply through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) and private retail outlets. Fertiliser firms were instructed to adhere to monthly allocation plans, with IFFCO and KRIBHCO required to distribute 80% of their quota through PACCS and 20% through private dealers. Private firms must allocate 40% through PACCS and 60% to private outlets.

The State also announced the formation of Special Inspection Squads to conduct surprise checks at fertiliser outlets. These teams will monitor sales through authorised point-of-sale devices, prevent diversion of subsidised urea for non-agricultural purposes, curb adulteration and hoarding, and take legal action against violations.

Dealers failing to sell fertiliser stocks within six months will face license cancellation under the relevant rules. The government emphasised that all farmers must receive fertilisers without shortage in every district.