Tamil Nadu govt to appoint officials for CRZ in 14 coastal districts

CHENNAI: In a move to effectively implement and enforce the provisions of coastal regulation zone (CRZ), the state environment department has issued an order to appoint representatives at collector offices in 14 coastal districts.

As per the order dated November 29, a performance audit on conservation of coastal marine eco-system observed that the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) does not have dedicated manpower.

Meanwhile, the director of environment and climate change pointed out that the department at present depends on district or district coastal zone management authority (DCZMA) comprising line departments such as Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Greater Chennai Corporation and others for implementing the CRZ regulations. Moreover, the DZCMAs have ex-officio members, who deal with CRZ in addition to their regular duties.

Based on the recommendations of the director, department secretary P Senthilkumar issued the order to appoint 14 officials to coordinate with districts. The new officials, once appointed, will assist and coordinate with district administrations apart from assisting coastal zone management authorities. The officials will also help the authorities in post-clearances monitoring.

Meanwhile, a recently released CAG report revealed that between 2015 and 2022, the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority has CRZ clearances to 114 out of 175 projects without forwarding them to appropriate authorities such as the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) or the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for approval.

During joint inspections and analysis of Google Earth images, CAG identified 90 unauthorised constructions within the No Development Zone of CRZ III, which includes areas within 200m of the High Tide Line.