CAG report finds faults in TN coastal zone management system

CHENNAI: Stating that the primary objective of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) is to conserve coastal stretches with its unique environment to ensure livelihood to the local communities and promote sustainable development, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in the State Assembly on Tuesday, stated that there was a delay in preparation of local level Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZM) including maps.

Accordingly, the audit was conducted between October 2020 and June 2021 besides updating the details during January and February 2023, the report said.

It also observed that though the State government had approved the project for the preparation of local level CZM maps at Rs 2.99 crore, the map preparation for 13 coastal districts in TN was not completed till February 2022. A compliance audit on environment clearance for the conservation of coastal ecosystems in TN revealed that the district-level CZM authorities were not formed with representatives from the local coastal communities even 11 years after the implementation of CRZ notification (2011).

Stating that Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) incorrectly granted CRZ clearance to 114 out of 175 projects instead of recommending them to the appropriate authority, the report further said that after the clearance, monitoring was not effective as TNCZMA did not ensure compliance to the terms of CRZ clearances.

The CAG recommended the State to strictly enforce adherence to the provisions of CRZ notification and avoid improper delegation powers to other agencies. The audit report also asked to ensure sufficient representation of local communities.