Tamil Nadu govt orders implementation of new Medical Insurance Scheme for state employees, pensioners; check all details here

CHENNAI: The state health department has issued an order regarding the implementation of the new medical insurance scheme 2021-2022 for Tamil Nadu government employees and pensioners.

The scheme will be implemented for four consecutive years for government employees from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2025, and for pensioners from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026.

It allows government employees, pensioners, and their families to get medical assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for free treatment in government hospitals and up to Rs 10 lakh for certain diseases. The insurance covers a total of 203 diseases and surgical procedures, too.

Under this scheme, a sum of Rs 10 is recovered as a subscription fee every month from the government employee.

Employees can apply for the scheme with documents related to treatment taken for ailments mentioned under the scheme.

After obtaining an ID card and prior approval for treatment, employees can approach the Coordinating Officer on duty at the concerned government hospital.

However, in case of an unexpected situation when the treatment is required to be initiated immediately, the insurance will be pre-approved within 48 hours with necessary documents provided.