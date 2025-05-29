Tamil Nadu government upgrades 11 municipalities to special grade status

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered to upgrade 11 municipalities, including Palani and Kundrathur, to Special Grade Municipalities.

Accordingly, Tiruchengode, Udumalaipettai, Palani, Nandhivaram (Guduvancheri), Palladam, Rameswaram, Ambasamudram (Ambai), Mangadu, Kundrathur, Vellakoil, and Ariyalur are the municipalities that have been granted Special Grade status, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The order comes as a result of the official announcement made in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.