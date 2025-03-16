Tamil Nadu government to sponsor 100 farmers for global agricultural exposure

CHENNAI: In a landmark move to address long-standing demands from the farming community, the State government has provided a thrust to agri tourism in the Budget presented for the sector.

The plan will encompass educational, spiritual, and nature-based tourism in the farming sector.

This pioneering initiative also aims to provide farmers with global exposure to advanced agricultural practices, said Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam. Responding to repeated requests from farmers and agricultural associations, the government will sponsor 100 pioneering farmers for educational tours to countries such as Japan, China, and Vietnam—nations renowned for their cutting-edge achievements in rice production.

“This initiative, which will allow farmers to directly witness and learn from these nations’ advanced agricultural technologies,” Panneerselvam said. The budget also introduced a substantial increase in subsidies for Adi Dravidian and tribal farmers.

“Subsidies for various agricultural initiatives—including integrated farming, greenhouses, solar power plants, and value-added machinery—will be raised,” he said.

In a bid to promote sustainable farming practices, the government has pledged to expand awareness of organic farming.

“A total of 38,000 students from higher secondary schools and colleges across Tamil Nadu will be taken on tours to organic farming sites. This initiative aims to educate the younger generation on the benefits of organic agriculture and inspire a future generation of environmentally conscious farmers,” Panneerselvam added.