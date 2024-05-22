Tamil Nadu government to organise 2,500 camps under Makkaludan Mudhalvar from July 15

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, the State government announced that it had decided to organise around 2,500 special camps under the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme to benefit people in 12,525 village panchayats from July 15 to September 15.

According to the press release, these camps would be organised in 37 districts, each aimed to benefit over 20,000 people.

“During the special camps, petitions from people would be received for about 15 departments, including Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection, Energy, Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare departments,” the release noted. “Department-wise, rooms will be set up to register the petitions on the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ website. E-seva centres will also be set up in all special camps. Acknowledgement will be sent through SMS to the applicant’s mobile numbers.”