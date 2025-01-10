Tamil Nadu government rejected Madurai-Thoothukudi railway line, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

CHENNAI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday disclosed that the Tamil Nadu government did not want the new railway line between Madurai and Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai.

Asked about the reported closure of the land acquisition office for the project in Madurai, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told media persons, after inspecting the upgraded Amrit Bharath version inspecting 2.0 at ICF, that the the state government gave in writing that it did not want the Madurai Thoothukudi railway line Project.

The Railway Minister also assured that the concerns and issues raised by the commissioner of railway safety regarding the Pamban Sea Bridge have been addressed, and the CRS has given his clearance to open the country’s first of its kind vertical lift sea bridge for rail traffic.

Also Read: Expedite rail project from Madurai to Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai: TNCCI

The union Railway Minister also said the five-member panel constituted by him to study the issue of safety in Pamban Sea bridge has also submitted its report.

Also Read: Madurai–Tuticorin new rly line may be put on freeze