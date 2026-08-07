Tamil Nadu government not to permit new engineering colleges

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to grant permission for new engineering colleges in the State for the time being, citing the existing surplus of institutions and low student enrolment in many colleges.
The decision was taken during a consultative meeting at the Higher Education Department chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay last month. The meeting reviewed the sector and approved a series of reforms aimed at improving the quality of higher education.
Among the key decisions were the introduction of a new State Education Policy, implementation of four-year undergraduate degree programmes, filling of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts, upgrading college infrastructure, promoting research, and enhancing transparency in higher education.
The government also decided to revise the composition of search committees for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, increase the reservation for government school students from 7.5% to 10%, and appoint qualified academicians as the government's nominees to university Syndicate committees.
The meeting noted that Tamil Nadu currently has 419 engineering colleges. While Anna University and a few leading self-financing institutions continue to attract students, more than 100 engineering colleges are unable to fill their sanctioned intake. In several colleges, admissions are in single digits, while some reportedly receive no admissions at all.
Officials observed that the large number of under-enrolled institutions has affected the quality of engineering education and student outcomes. Although a few engineering colleges shut down every year, Anna University has continued to approve one to three new colleges annually.
In view of the existing number of engineering colleges and declining admissions, the government has decided that there is no immediate need to permit the establishment of new engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu.