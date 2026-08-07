Engineering seats up, not faculty; AICTE intake raises concerns

Several self-financing institutions have secured approval for extra seats in high-demand streams such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Technology, and Electronics and Communication Engineering.

While the increased seat matrix helps colleges boost admissions during counselling, educationists point out that adding seats mandates expanding classrooms, laboratories, libraries, hostels, and teaching staff to maintain required student-teacher ratios.

"An increase in intake must be matched by a corresponding upgrade in infrastructure and faculty. Otherwise, the quality of education suffers," said educationist R Ashwin.