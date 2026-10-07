Tamil Nadu government estimates Rs 83 crore for Guindy Collectorate campus

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has estimated Rs 83 crore expenditure for constructing a new campus for the Chennai district Collectorate in Guindy.
The previous DMK government had envisaged a new complex to come up near the Madras Race Course to address the space constraints at the current Collectorate inside Singaravelar Maligai on Rajaji Salai. However, land for the final destination was eventually identified at Guindy.
According to an order issued by the Revenue Department on November 10, 2025, the government approved 1.43 hectares of vacant government poramboke land at Guindy for a new Collectorate. The land was identified for developing a dedicated campus for the district administration.
The TVK-led government has now initiated steps to construct the new campus.
"The government has estimated Rs 83 crore to construct the new Collectorate complex. The building has been planned as a three-storey structure with all necessary facilities, including parking and conference halls. Construction work will commence very soon," an official said.
The official added that the portions of the existing building currently being used by the Collectorate would be handed over to the Law Department after the Collectorate shifts to the new campus. Besides the Collectorate, Singaravelar Maligai accommodates several government offices and judicial establishments. The first floor houses the civil and additional sessions courts. The second floor accommodates the offices of the District Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, District Backward Classes Welfare Department and TAHDCO, besides a Civil Court.
The government is expected to utilise the existing Collectorate premises for additional court-related requirements after the Law Department takes over the space.
1.43 ha of government poramboke land approved at Guindy for the new Collectorate
The current Collectorate located inside Singaravelar Maligai on Rajaji Salai has been functioning from a crammed space
Singaravelar Maligai also houses several government offices and judicial establishments, besides the Collectorate
Once the Guindy facility opens, the government will reportedly handover the current complex to the Law department, which will repurpose the space