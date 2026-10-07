Tamil Nadu government estimates Rs 83 crore for Guindy Collectorate campus

The TVK-led government has now initiated steps to construct the new campus.

"The government has estimated Rs 83 crore to construct the new Collectorate complex. The building has been planned as a three-storey structure with all necessary facilities, including parking and conference halls. Construction work will commence very soon," an official said.

The official added that the portions of the existing building currently being used by the Collectorate would be handed over to the Law Department after the Collectorate shifts to the new campus. Besides the Collectorate, Singaravelar Maligai accommodates several government offices and judicial establishments. The first floor houses the civil and additional sessions courts. The second floor accommodates the offices of the District Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, District Backward Classes Welfare Department and TAHDCO, besides a Civil Court.