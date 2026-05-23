Tamil Nadu government axes over 100 short-term tenders across departments

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled more than 100 short-term tenders floated across several departments, including Rural Development, Transport, Public Works, Electricity, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, and the Greater Chennai Corporation.
Orders issued on Friday said the tenders floated between May 13 and May 22 had been withdrawn citing "administrative reasons".
The move comes amid the government's decision to discourage departments from executing works through short-duration tenders, except in unavoidable situations. Sources said instructions had been issued to departments to follow regular tender procedures and ensure wider participation in public contracts.
The cancellations assume significance in the backdrop of the recent Kancheepuram tender issue, where questions were raised over contracts floated through short-notice bidding processes. The episode had led to an internal review within the administration over compliance with tender norms and procedures.
Earlier, officials connected with similar short-term tenders issued in the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Rural Development Department had been placed under suspension pending inquiry.
Senior officials said departments had been asked to re-examine tender procedures and ensure adherence to financial and administrative rules before issuing fresh notifications. "Departments have been instructed to follow standard procedures and avoid deviations in tender processes," a senior official said.
Officials said fresh tenders would be issued wherever necessary after procedural review and approval.
The government has also stepped up scrutiny in other departments. On Friday, Natural Resources Minister TK Prabhu ordered inspections in more than 2,000 stone quarries across Tamil Nadu following complaints that minerals were being extracted beyond permitted limits and in violation of rules.
Authorities were directed to verify whether quarry operations were functioning within approved limits and whether any illegal quarries were operating without permission. The minister also ordered action, including closure and penalties, against units found violating regulations.