Tamil Nadu gives postings for police officials who were shifted on ECI order

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Home (SC) Department has issued posting orders for eight senior police officials, who were earlier shifted and put on compulsory wait on orders from the Election Commission of India.
K Shanmugam has been posted as Superintendent of Police in the “Q” Branch CID, Chennai.
R Rajaram takes charge as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Southern Range, Chennai.
GS Madhavan has been appointed Superintendent of Police, Metro Zone, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.
GS Anitha has been posted as Superintendent of Police / Assistant Inspector General of Police (Modernization), in the office of the DGP, Chennai.
D Kannan has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police, Welfare & Estate, Greater Chennai Police.
Dr KS Balla Krisshnan becomes Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police.
K Josh Thangiah takes charge as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Security, Greater Chennai Police.
A Sujatha has been posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Headquarters, Chennai.